Canterbury farmer converts diesel tractor to electric

Ryan Boswell
By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

A Canterbury farmer has converted a diesel tractor to electric in the hope of cleaning up carbon emissions.

Duncan Aitken has spent several years and almost $10,000 on the tractor, which can run continuously for up to eight hours.

He now wants to sell other tractors on the commercial market so created Loxley Innovations.

“It’s a low vault system, 48 vaults, and it’s running a brush motor so it’s fairly tried and tested hardware,” Aitken said.

It charges in his Tai Tapu shed, and when not in use can fuel the house or the electricity grid.

“It’s supplementing the solar if there’s not enough available, and if the conditions are favourable it’s exporting up to a maximum of five kilowatts.

“There is a decent market segment for what we're targeting - seasonal, 60HP range, running five-eight hours continuous,” Aitken said.

Engineers are being sought, along with investment from those with an eye on a green future.

“Electric on-farm mechanisation makes even more sense in this context, as you're generating your fuel requirements on-site, increasing a farm's resilience,” Aitken said.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyFarmingClimate Change

Popular Stories

1

MetService: 'Uncertainty' over track of tropical cyclone Ruby

2

GP's failed cancer diagnosis contributes to woman's death

3

Young boy who died in Napier sea named

4

Nurse investigated over online threats to attack vax buses

5

All of NZ except Northland to enter Orange December 30

Latest Stories

CERT NZ says new cyber threat being 'actively exploited'

Canterbury farmer converts diesel tractor to electric

Northland NYE festival postponed as region remains at Red

Māori, Pasifika the target of Auckland vaccination drive

Parker has 'no doubts' before rematch after eye-opening camp

Related Stories

Thousands protest Govt regulation in Groundswell movement

Commissioner defends advice around synthetic nitrogen fertiliser use

Allegation Climate Commission ignored own advice on cutting synthetic nitrogen

Country's biggest A&P Show 'driving ahead'