Timaru man arrested after spate of 'aggravated burglaries'

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a spate of aggravated burglaries in Timaru.

A file image of a police car.

The first incident occurred in Washdyke on 4 November, when the offender reportedly entered a property, assaulted a resident and stole personal items.

The second occurred in Ocean View on Thursday December 9 when the offender entered a property, threatened a person with a weapon and stole a vehicle.

The stolen vehicle has now been recovered.

The 46-year-old is set to appear in Timaru District Court on Monday on several charges including aggravated burglary.

