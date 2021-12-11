Covid-19: Checkpoint stickers for Northland border snapped up

Traffic backed up for two kilometres in the Northland township of Waipu today, as people queued for stickers that will let them get through checkpoints with greater ease.

Northland checkpoint

Northland checkpoint (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Once Auckland's border is opened on Wednesday, checkpoints will operate in Northland, raising concerns that locals travelling to Whangarei will face delays.

Stickers identifying vehicle occupants as locals from Waipu, Kaipara and the lower Whangārei area were handed out from a police van parked at the Waipu RSA this afternoon.

Waipu resident Lynn said it was vital that residents can travel easily through the checkpoints.

"Stickers for people in the area is really imperative for people who need to get to Northland for medical appointments and employment."

The organisers ran out of stickers by mid afternoon, but more will be available tomorrow.

