On the ground with Kiwi troops in Honiara

It's morning in Honiara, but it's already getting up past 30 degrees.

It's muggy too, but the soldiers on Wednesday's patrol drag on body armour, clip on their helmets and pick up their rifles.

A few last words from the unit's leader and it's off to "marry up" with New Zealand's Police contingent.

Here the defence force outlines the rules of engagement.

"We will maintain a friendly posture, use minimal manpower, to avoid intimidating locals," the unidentified team leader says.

"Civvy communication - remain courteous - it's hearts and minds."

It's tense though in Honiara, some residents say they're afraid.

Anger still simmers here after anti-government protests turned violent.

Three people died in rioting and looting, New Zealand troops are prepared for further civil unrest.

"So actions on - any aggression, a mob or any kind of contact - stones being thrown et cetera - try and talk down to de-escalate the situation. We'll use minimal force to de-escalate the situation," the NZDF team leader says.

"Actions on the failed de-escalation - remain talking if it's just verbal. If it turns physical the army will ensure we're armoured up and we'll take a more intimidating posture."

The Kiwis aren't alone, they're part of an international peacekeeping force - 100+ Australian defence personnel, 50 Fijian troops and 34 from Papua New Guinea.

The Solomon Islands Prime Minister requested help from all four nations ahead of a no-confidence motion.

It was feared this could fan the anti-government protests.

Manasseh Sogavare survived, but in Parliament some opposition MPs accused him of buying support from other MPs with Chinese investment money.

There's also criticism of the international military presence.

Some in the opposition say it's preventing further anti-government protest, which they say helps Sogavare.

It makes for a tense arena for our forces to operate in, and for most of the soldiers it's their first overseas mission.

But NZDF spokesperson LTCOL Sam Smith says they've been trained well.

"We have a wide variety of experience in the contingent but the majority are on their first deployment. The factor of their professionalism and their focus is a real key contributor from the training they have conducted back in New Zealand - setting them up to do well on this operation."

LTCOL Smith says there are strict Covid protocols, especially as there's no community transmission.

So in Honiara's cloying heat, and on top of all their other equipment, they wear face masks.

And for now the troops wave to residents and give thumbs up as they pass by.

But LTCOL Smith says they're looking forward to closer community engagement.

"Once we've gone through the testing regime and we're cleared by the officials we're looking forward to getting out into the community a bit more. Kicking a football around, doing high-fives and doing what New Zealanders do really well on operations."

The Covid pandemic had already worsened poverty and food supply chains in the Solomon Islands, before the recent civil unrest dealt another blow.

The economic impact has been revised up to $98m.

The NZDF says their presence is helping to revive the economy.

"This is focusing on providing community reassurance and to provide security following on from the incidents in the last couple of weeks. When the team are out they're seeing the streets are bustling the markets are open and operating - which is a real good demonstration of the impact that we're having in the Solomon Islands."

A sentiment echoed by residents we spoke to.

"We like say thank you, feel safe and happy too", said a woman with an orange flower spiked in her hair.

A man told us "People feel much safer, after last week's looting and everything else".

The 65-strong New Zealand Defence Force and Police contingent was to be boosted by the arrival of HMNZS Wellington and its 80 crew tonight.

The New Zealand deployment is expected to go through Christmas and the start of the New Year.