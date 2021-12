A man has died following a crash near Kaitaia in Northland on Saturday morning.

Police say he was the sole occupant of the ca and it “may have been the result of a medical event”.

The crash happened around 10km east of Kaitaia.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are going and the death has been referred to the Coroner.