Man who shot and injured cop in Hamilton jailed

A man has been sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison following the July shooting of a police officer in Hamilton.

Police at the scene in Hamilton. (Source: 1News)

Shannon Henry, 23, was sentenced in the Hamilton District Court on Thursday on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Henry was charged earlier this year after the police officer was shot during a routine traffic stop in Hamilton on July 9.

The officer suffered serious injuries as a result and is completing ongoing treatment.

The experienced policeman was investigating a vehicle of interest during a traffic stop on Bankwood Street in the suburb of Chartwell.

In July police said Henry got out of the vehicle while carrying a gun and fired at the officer, who was wearing standard-issue police armour.

Police alleged the driver then fled the scene in their car, while Henry stole the police car.

Police said at the time, the keys "were actually with the officer" and not left inside the vehicle during the incident.

The officer managed to call for assistance himself and police colleagues were quick in arriving to support him and took him straight to Waikato Hospital.

With help from the Eagle helicopter, police were able to locate the driver on Sherwood Ave, along with their car.

Waikato District Commander, Superintendent Bruce Bird said in a statement on Thursday that the incident had a "huge impact on the officer and his family".

"Our frontline staff, first and foremost are family members who live in our communities and choose to step up to keep everyone safe.

"Incidents like this impact the community and all police staff and I want to send a clear message that offenders will be held to account."