Constable Hunt’s mum speaks powerfully as killer jailed for at least 27 years

The mother of slain police officer Matthew Hunt faced his killer today and spoke directly and powerfully as he appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Auckland.

Matthew Hunt

Diane Hunt turned to face Eli Epiha directly as she stood to read her victim impact statement.

“Nothing you could ever, ever do would compensate for what you’ve done in murdering my son,” she said.

“I will never forgive you, I never even think of you.

“Because of your inability to control yourself and sense of entitlement, my son is dead.”

Eli Epiha after his sentencing in the High Court.

Epiha, 25, who fired 14 gunshots at Constable Hunt and his partner Constable David Goldfinch in a West Auckland street in June last year, has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum non-parole period of 27 years.

He was also handed a term of 12 years for attempted murder and a year for dangerous driving causing injury, to be served concurrently.

Justice Venning said “the murder of Constable Hunt was committed with a high degree of brutality or callousness".

“Your attempted murder of Constable Goldfinch is near the most serious cases of attempted murder.”

Addressing Constable Hunt’s family and friends Justice Venning said “the sentence of the court today is imposed on behalf of society as a whole, in response to Mr Epiha’s actions. It is not an attempt to measure or value Constable Hunt’s life, Matthew’s life, it never could be.”

Constable Hunt’s sister Eleanor also stepped up to read her victim impact statement, fighting back tears as she did so.

“It’s really hard for me to stand here today and tell you how much of an impact the murder of my brother has had on me and my life,” she said.

“How can I?

“No word in itself or any explanation could ever describe how painful this is.

“Unless you’ve been through it yourself you will never be able to understand the depth of such a devastating loss.”

Close friend Sam Swaffield appeared via video link to read a statement on behalf of Matthew Hunt’s friends.

“You left us without our rock, our mate we would turn to for anything, our mate who was always there for us,” he said.

“The thing that impacts us the most that this statement will take me five times longer to read than the time it took for Matt to come into your life and for you to take him out of ours.

“Thirty-four seconds where you gained nothing and we lost everything.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster was also present in court for the sentencing this morning.

“We think of Matt every day, his memory will live on and he will never be forgotten”, he said.

“In this country, the families of our officers should not have to worry about whether their loved one will come home unharmed at the end of their shift.”

Epiha went to trial in July on a charge of attempting to murder Constable Goldfinch, and a jury found him guilty.

He had pleaded guilty to murdering Constable Hunt a week before his trial began, but argued he had no intent to kill him.

Justice Venning ruled he deliberately killed Constable Hunt, and sentenced him today on that basis.

Epiha was initially scheduled to be sentenced in October, alongside the woman who helped him escape from the scene of the shooting.

The sentencing for Natalie Bracken, 31, went ahead as planned but Justice Venning, who has presided over proceedings, ruled Epiha's sentencing should not go ahead due to Auckland's Covid-19 lockdown.

It would have had to go ahead online with all parties attending virtually, and Justice Venning didn't believe that was appropriate.

He issued a minute in late September saying, "Mr Epiha should be present and it is important the victims and Mr Epiha's family have the opportunity to be present".

The courtroom today was full of Constable Hunt’s family, friends, members of the New Zealand Police, and supporters of Epiha.

Epiha’s Uncle, Warren Epiha, had a message for Hunt’s family in court.

“There is nothing I can say that’s going to change the events of today, not at all, I’m not here to do that” he said, directed to Hunt’s mother and sister.

“It’s because of the acts of the young man sitting behind me, that’s put us in into this position of shame and embarrassment.

“I apologise for that. It was not my doing but I have to bear that shame... the shame must be carried”, he acknowledged.

Diane Hunt responded, saying he should feel shame.