Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have welcomed a healthy baby girl on Friday morning.

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson. (Source: Getty)

In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple said they were "delighted".

"The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today," the statement said.

"Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support."

The pair were married in a private ceremony in May and announced they were expecting their second child in July.

In April last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Wilfred.

The baby girl, yet to be named, is the Prime Minister’s seventh child.

The birth comes amid a tumultuous week for the Prime Minister, who has come under fire after a Christmas party was held at Downing Street last year while London was under strict lockdown restrictions.