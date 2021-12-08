Boris Johnson apologises over staff party during lockdown

Boris Johnson’s former press secretary has quit in her role as the government's climate-change spokesperson after Britain’s Prime Minister apologised ‘unreservedly’ over leaked video footage of aides joking about a lockdown Christmas gathering.

Boris Johnson. (Source: Associated Press)

A tearful Allegra Stratton offered her ‘profound apologies’ as she read a statement outside her house where she said she will ‘regret’ her remarks for the rest of her days.

‘My remarks seemed to make light of the rules, rules that people were doing everything to obey’ the former adviser told media.

Video of a mock televised press briefing shot on December 22 last year showed Ms Stratton, then the Prime Minister’s adviser, laughing and joking inside No 10 with other government staff about a Christmas party which would have breached strict Covid-19 regulations in place at the time.

Staff could be heard and seen making a series of jokes, including references to ‘cheese and wine’, the lack of social distancing and making the excuse it was a business meeting.

Earlier in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister told MPs he was ‘furious’ and offered his apology to the nation.

Johnson has launched an inquiry into the incident.

"I understand and share the anger up and down the country at seeing No 10 staff seeming to make light of lockdown measures, and I can understand how infuriating it must be to think that people who have been setting the rules have not been following the rules because I was also furious to see that clip," he said.

"I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country and I apologise for the impression that it gives."

Despite facing a barrage of questions, Johnson repeatedly insisted he was assured that since the allegations emerged that there was no party and no Covid rules were broken.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the PM had been "caught red-handed" and questioned the Prime Minister’s call for an investigation.

‘We have all watched the video of the Prime Minister’s staff including his personal spokesperson. They knew there was a party, they knew it was against the rules, they knew they couldn’t admit it, and they thought it was funny".

There has been widespread public anger too after the video recording appeared with victims who lost loved ones to Covid lashing out at the government’s insensitivity.

The Metropolitan police is also reportedly considering whether to investigate the potential rule break.