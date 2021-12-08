Pair arrested after gun allegedly pulled on police in Hamilton

Source: 1News

Police have arrested two people after a man allegedly pulled a gun on police in Hamilton early on Wednesday morning.

A file image of a police car.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

A 26-year-old female and a 25-year-old male were arrested after police executed a search warrant at a Chartwell, Hamilton, property at about 4pm.

They will both appear in Hamilton District Court on Thursday.

Police continue to search the address the offenders were located at and are speaking to the other occupants.

The incident began when a vehicle was stopped by police at the intersection of Forest Hill Road and Rimu St, Hamilton at 3:30am on Wednesday.

Police say the female driver had an active warrant out for her arrest.

While officers were processing the female's arrest, a second vehicle arrived at the scene which is when a man from that vehicle allegedly pointed a gun at police.

He then fled the scene with the woman and were on the run for much of the day before eventually being found and arrested.

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoCrime and Justice

