More than 40 people contract Covid-19 after Sydney pub quiz

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

A Sydney Pub quiz has dished out some unwanted prizes: 45 Covid-19 infections.

More people are expected to test positive in the coming days, after a trivia night at the Oxford Tavern in the inner west of Sydney.

The event took place at the end of November, and it's yet to be determined if patrons have tested positive for the Omicron variant.

The pub is expected to be closed right through until Saturday while it's deep cleaned, and staff are tested.

All of those to be diagnosed with Covid-19 have been fully vaccinated.

Details of the potential super-spreader event emerged a day after NSW Health warned about Christmas parties.

“NSW Health is seeing an increased number of cases over the last couple of days, and what we’ve been observing is increased transmission in larger social venues such as pubs, clubs and party settings,” Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said.

“This is contributing to the increase in cases, and they’re predominantly occurring in vaccinated individuals."

