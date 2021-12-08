Man charged with attempted murder after Winton shooting

A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in the small Southland town of Winton on Monday.

A file image of a judge in a courtroom.

Police were called to a home on Park Street, in Winton, following a report a firearm had been discharged around 1pm.

A man was found with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The incident also saw Winton School enter lockdown for a short period.

The offender was arrested and was remanded in custody after being charged with attempted murder in Invercargill District Court on Tuesday.

Police are also seeking information on the movements of a blue Ford Falcon as part of the investigation.

The vehicle was in the area of Park St and Arthur St at the time of the shooting and is described as having shiny mag wheels.

It is believed to have travelled to Invercargill after the incident.

Anybody with any information or sightings of the vehicle is asked to contact police on 105, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously, and refer to file 211206/3509.

