Large police presence as two injured in Epsom 'altercation'

A large police presence is at the scene following an altercation in Auckland on Wednesday evening.

A motel is cordoned off following an incident in Auckland's Epsom.

One ambulance and eight police cars are at the scene on Gillies Ave, Epsom.

A Police spokesperson told 1News they were called to an altercation near the intersection of Great South Road and Manukau Road around 7pm.

A police officer at the scene of an altercation in Epsom, Auckland.

Two people are reported to have been taken to hospital and are being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

"The community will notice an increased police presence in the area while we continue to undertake inquiries. "

