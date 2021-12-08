Large police presence as two injured in Epsom 'altercation'

A large police presence is at the scene following an altercation in Auckland on Wednesday evening.
One ambulance and eight police cars are at the scene on Gillies Ave, Epsom.
A Police spokesperson told 1News they were called to an altercation near the intersection of Great South Road and Manukau Road around 7pm.
Two people are reported to have been taken to hospital and are being treated for non life-threatening injuries.
"The community will notice an increased police presence in the area while we continue to undertake inquiries. "