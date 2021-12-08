Comm Games organiser open to Pride flag being used on podium

Source: 1News

Athletes at next year's Commonwealth Games could take the Pride flag with them onto the podium.

Pride Flag. (Source: istock.com)

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive Katie Sadleir told the BBC organisers were "open" to the idea ahead of next year's event in Birmingham.

"We will be talking to athletes over the next six months in the lead-up to the Games about what that may or may not look like," Sadleir said.

"But certainly, we are open to that."

Sadleir made the comments while speaking at the launch of the Commonwealth Sport Pride Network.

The network is an initiative aimed at bringing together LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches and organisers from Commonwealth nations.

Sadleir said the CGF "absolutely embraced" athletes' freedom of expression but added that it would refer to the code of conduct.

"We have a code of conduct and there are some aspects about respect for other competitors and where you do what you do," Sadleir said.

"From the perspective of advocates and freedom of expression, it's something that we are thoroughly, thoroughly embracing."

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled for July 28 to August 8.

