Wizard of Christchurch conjures up new gig

He’s provided lunchtime entertainment, performed rain dances and even cast a spell or two in his time.

The Wizard’s been bringing a little magic to Christchurch’s Cathedral Square for more than 40 years.

“I finally settled here in 1974 when the square opened and there it was - the perfect stage for performances,” Ian Brackenbury Channell said.

At first the council tried to arrest him but since 1998 he’s been on their payroll, earning $16,000 a year for his promotional work.

Brackenbury Channell, also known as the Wizard of New Zealand, says he’s appeared most days in fine weather in his distinctive robes chatting to tourists and locals alike.

But now, after the council is ending his contract, he’s got a new gig - as the “spiritual adviser” at Kidds Cakes & Bakery.

Owner Martin Meehan says he’s had a long history with the Wizard and his role will be varied.

“The pastoral care of management and staff, he will appear magically from time to time in the cafe itself and one of his roles is coffee tasting," Meehan said.

No formal farewell is planned at this stage, but Brackenbury Channell will receive his last pay from the council this month.

Meanwhile, the new role will see him paid in free coffee for life.