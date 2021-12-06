Four new Covid-19 cases in Nelson-Tasman

There are four new Covid-19 cases in the Nelson-Tasman region, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A health worker with a Covid-19 test tube. (Source: Getty)

It comes after the Health Ministry on Monday announced 135 new cases in the community.

The new Nelson-Tasman cases will be added to Tuesday’s tally after it was reported after the official cut off period.

“Of the new cases, three are linked to existing cases and investigations into possible connections for the fourth new case are continuing,” the Health Ministry said in a written statement.

The Ministry of Health’s list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found here.

Meanwhile, public health officials are continuing to manage several hundred contacts associated with exposures at two Nelson schools.

No further cases have been identified from the school exposures at this stage.

“Anyone with any symptoms that could be Covid-19, even if they are mild and you are vaccinated, are asked to please get a test.”