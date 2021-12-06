Police officer justified in punching man during arrest

A police officer was “justified” in punching a man who intervened during another man's arrest, the IPCA has found.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

The Independent Police Conduct Authority on Tuesday released its report and police have since released a statement to say they agree with the finding.

The officer in question was visiting a house to arrest a man for breaching his electronic bail monitoring conditions.

Another man at the property “physically intervened” in the arrest. Fearing he would be assaulted, the officer punched the second man and “a scuffle broke out between the two”, said the IPCA.

The IPCA said it is: “Satisfied the officer was justified in using the force he did in self-defence and that the force was reasonable in the circumstances. We also found that the officer’s entry into the house was lawful.”

Scott Fraser, Central District Commander Superintendent, said it was a “clear situation when the officer was put at risk".

Police said the man who assaulted the officer was arrested the following day at another address.

He was charged with aggravated assault and subsequently pleaded guilty.