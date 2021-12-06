NZ records 135 new community Covid-19 cases

There are 135 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Monday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Nurses carry out Covid-19 testing. (Source: Getty)

The cases are in Auckland (125), Waikato (8) and Canterbury (2).

Seventy-six people are in hospital with the virus, including seven in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

The cases in Canterbury were announced on Sunday, but have been officially reported in Monday's figures.

Four new cases have also been detected in Nelson-Tasman, but they will be added to Tuesday's numbers.

Three of the cases have been linked to existing cases, with investigations continuing into connections for the fourth.

The ministry said public health officials were managing "several hundred contacts" associated with exposures at Enner Glynn School and Broadgreen Intermediate.

"No further cases have been identified from these school exposures to date."

Waikato's eight new cases are in Te Kūiti (5), Huntly (1), Ōtorohanga (1) and Ngāruawāhia (1).

All of the cases have been linked to previous cases.

A total of 108 Waikato cases are being supported to isolate at home. The number of people isolating at home in Auckland is 3123 , with 847 of them being cases.

Of Monday's 135 cases, 51 have been epidemiologically linked. This leaves 84 still to be linked.

One case was also detected at the border, but is historical. They had arrived from Sudan via the United Arab Emirates on November 29.

They are in an MIQ facility in Christchurch and their historical infection was picked up at routine day three testing.

On Sunday, 106 community cases were recorded in New Zealand.