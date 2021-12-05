NZ records 106 new community Covid-19 cases

There are 106 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Sunday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Covid-19 testing (file photo).

There are 77 people with Covid-19 in hospital, and seven of those are in ICU.

The community cases were found in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Whanganui and Canterbury.

Of Sunday's cases, 93 are in Auckland, three in Northland, eight in Waikato, one in Whanganui and one in Canterbury.

Health staff in Auckland are now supporting 3628 people to isolate at home, including 857 cases.

Two of the new cases in Northland are close contacts of previously-reported cases in Kaitaia and were already isolating.

The third new case in Northland is an essential worker who is based in Whangārei. The person regularly travels to Auckland for work and tested positive for the virus during routine surveillance testing.

Eight of Sunday's new cases are in Waikato — two in Hamilton, two in Te Kūiti, three in Piopio, and one in Huntly.

Seven of the cases have been linked to previous cases. The eighth case is under investigation.

Health staff are now supporting 107 cases to isolate at home in Waikato.

Included in Sunday’s numbers is Whanganui DHB’s first confirmed Covid-19 case in the Delta outbreak, which was detected on Saturday.

Investigations continue into the case, but the Ministry of Health said the person appeared to have recently travelled out of the city.

The ministry said they believed this person is likely to have links to other cases outside of the region.

The person is currently isolating in a dedicated community facility.

A case first reported on Saturday in Canterbury has been added to the official tally. This person has been clearly linked to other cases in the Nelson-Tasman area.

The person had been isolating at home since they found out their contact was getting tested, the ministry said.

"The person’s prompt actions have reduced the chances of further spread and underline the importance of getting a test immediately if you have been to a location of interest, are identified as a contact or possible contact of a case, or if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms."

Two of Sunday's new cases are connected to Saturday's Canterbury case. One is a young child from the same household, and the other is a close contact of the person.

All three were transferred to an MIQ facility.

On Saturday, the country recorded 98 new Covid-19 cases, the second day in a row daily infections were below 100.

About 30,000 Covid-19 tests were administered in the past 24 hours.

Two new cases were also identified at the border on Sunday. Both are in a Christchurch MIQ facility and tested positive at around day one of their stay.

Sunday’s numbers were announced in a written statement from the Ministry of Health.