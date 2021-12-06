'Invigorated' Todd Muller reverses retirement decision

National's Todd Muller is feeling "hugely invigorated" and is reversing the decision to resign from the party at the 2023 election.

Todd Muller. (Source: Getty)

It came as new leader Christopher Luxon announced his line up of 20 MPs, leaving the rest unranked.

Muller was one of those MPs - but has been given the oceans and fisheries and internal affairs portfolios.

Luxon said Muller was "excited to be back and we're pleased to have him back".

After the announcement, Muller told 1News he was "hugely invigorated” and was reversing his decision to resign after the next election.

Last year, Muller led National for a tumultuous 53 days after rolling Simon Bridges, which included four National MP resignations, one resignation reversal and a minor surgery to remove pre-cancerous moles.

Muller announced earlier this year he would be resigning at the next election. He cited health and family reasons. However, the next day it was revealed the MP’s resignation was more complicated. Muller reportedly was given an ultimatum at a caucus meeting the night before: resign or MPs would vote on whether to suspend him from caucus after it was revealed he spoke critically about the return of Harete Hipango.

Muller was also not attending caucus meetings.

When asked on Monday about Muller, Luxon said he "now is wanting to caucus with us again, which is fantastic". If he was keen to stay on, rather than retire at the next election, Luxon said it was up to Muller.