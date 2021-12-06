Christopher Luxon drops Collins to 19th place in reshuffle

New National leader Christopher Luxon has released his line-up after taking up the leadership of the party last week.

New National Party leader Chris Luxon. (Source: Getty)

The move sees former leader Judith Collins plunging down to 19th spot, with other MPs including Michael Woodhouse and Andrew Bayly, who sat as her high ranking MPs, also falling down with her.

Former deputy Shane Reti keeps a high position up at fifth, while Chris Bishop rises up to fourth.

“The line-up I’m announcing today is based on merit and matches people to their strengths and skill sets,” Luxon said.

“I have deliberately selected a Shadow Cabinet of 20 members to match the Government’s Cabinet,” Luxon said.

"We will be a Government-in-waiting that will relentlessly hold this spin-heavy and PR-driven Government to account, and focus on proposing detailed, constructive and intellectually rigorous solutions."

1. Christopher Luxon – National security and intelligence

2. Nicola Willis – Housing, social investment

3. Simon Bridges – Finance, infrastructure

4. Chris Bishop – Covid-19 Response, Shadow Leader of the House

5. Shane Reti – Health, Māori-Crown Relations, Pacific Peoples

6. Louise Upston – Social Development & employment, child poverty reduction

7. Erica Stanford – Education, immigration

8. Matt Doocey – Mental health, youth

9. Simeon Brown – Transport, public service

10. Barbara Kuriger – Agriculture, biosecurity, food safety

11. Scott Simpson – Climate change, environment

12. Paul Goldsmith – Justice, workplace relations and safety

13. Melissa Lee – Broadcasting and media, digital economy and communications, ethnic communities

14. Mark Mitchell – Police, serious fraud office, counter-terrorism

15. Andrew Bayly – Small business, commerce and consumer affairs, manufacturing, building and construction, revenue

16. Gerry Brownlee – Foreign affairs, GCSB, emergency management

17. Stuart Smith – Energy and resources, EQC, viticulture

18. Michael Woodhouse – SOEs, ACC, statistics, sport, Deputy Shadow Leader of the House

19. Judith Collins – Research, science and technology

20. David Bennett – Economic and regional development

Jacqui Dean, Todd McClay, Simon O’Connor, Ian McKelvie, Todd Muller, Maureen Pugh, Harete Hipango, Chris Penk, Tim van de Molen, Nicola Grigg, Joseph Mooney, Penny Simmonds and Simon Watts sit outside the top 20.

On not ranking the rest of the MPs, Luxon said it was because it “made no sense and was largely irrelevant”.

“Performance in the portfolio matters much, much more than any ranking. We frankly expect any portfolio leader in our line up to take it to the relevant Minister and make the case to the New Zealand public.”

On Collins, Luxon said “fundamentally Judith is, as I said, we would use all the talents of everybody in our caucus”.

“Judith has a real passion for the portfolio she’s been given,” he said, referring to her research, science and technology role.

On Todd Muller, Luxon said he “now is wanting to caucus with us again, which is fantastic”.

“He’s excited to be back and we’re pleased to have him back.” If he was keen to stay on, rather than retire at the next election, Luxon said it was up to Muller.

Luxon made special mention of Erica Stanford who he said had done a “fantastic” job on immigration, Matt Doocey’s work on mental health and Simeon Brown for his work on gang issues.

Despite the praise, Brown lost his police and corrections portfolios in favour of transport and public service, but did jump up to a ninth ranking.