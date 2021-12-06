Horror video shows boat slamming into busy Australian marina

Several people have escaped uninjured after a boat slammed into an Australian marina on Monday afternoon.

Footage of the incident in Mindarie, Western Australia shows a medium-sized jetboat slowly pulling into a dock.

But in a scary moment, the driver appears to have accidentally gone full throttle, causing the boat to burst across the boat ramp and slam into two cars and another boat.

The driver appears quick to try and turn off the engine, while onlookers appear bewildered at what has just happened.

9News reported no one was injured in the incident.

Andrew Macintyre told 9News his ute was damaged in the incident, and his young son was in another boat that was narrowly missed.

"Suddenly this boat comes flying across us at unbelievable speed, basically launches itself off the top of my trailer," Macintyre said.

"I had to run out of the way, literally, otherwise this boat was going to hit me."