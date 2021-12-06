Horror video shows boat slamming into busy Australian marina

Source: 1News

Several people have escaped uninjured after a boat slammed into an Australian marina on Monday afternoon.

Footage of the incident in Mindarie, Western Australia shows a medium-sized jetboat slowly pulling into a dock.

But in a scary moment, the driver appears to have accidentally gone full throttle, causing the boat to burst across the boat ramp and slam into two cars and another boat.

The driver appears quick to try and turn off the engine, while onlookers appear bewildered at what has just happened.

9News reported no one was injured in the incident.

Andrew Macintyre told 9News his ute was damaged in the incident, and his young son was in another boat that was narrowly missed.

"Suddenly this boat comes flying across us at unbelievable speed, basically launches itself off the top of my trailer," Macintyre said.

"I had to run out of the way, literally, otherwise this boat was going to hit me."

WorldAustraliaAccidents

Popular Stories

1

London officers get prison for photos of slain sisters

2

Police officer justified in punching man during arrest

3

Arrests made after man seriously assaulted in Remuera

4

Horror video shows boat slamming into busy Australian marina

5

Man allegedly threatened bar staff with knife over vaccine pass

Latest Stories

Teens in hospital after Victoria shark attack

Robertson: NZ won't be at China Games at 'ministerial level'

Fiordland DOC hut latest Covid-19 location of interest

Endangered whale gives birth while entangled in fishing rope

Man allegedly threatened bar staff with knife over vaccine pass

Related Stories

Sydney golf club rejects memorial for car crash kids

Melbourne man dies in gardening chainsaw accident

Light plane crashes at popular Perth beach

Sydney kids burnt in Squid Game inspired TikTok challenge