Crash closes part of SH1 north of Auckland

Delays are expected on State Highway One near Puhoi after a crash closed part of the highway in both directions, injuring three people.

Police were called to the two vehicle crash north of Auckland, just before 8am on Tuesday morning.

NZTA says the crash, north of Hungry Creek Road, has closed SH1 in both directions in the Puhoi area. Police say this will cause "significant delays".

One person is in a critical condition, a second person is in a serious condition and another is moderate.

SH1 PUHOI - ROAD CLOSED - 8:50AM

Due to a serious crash just north of Hungry Creek Rd, #SH1 is CLOSED in both directions in the Puhoi area. Delay your journey or consider using alternative route via SH16: https://t.co/MS2DgCmMrS ^TP pic.twitter.com/FDrsi8HWiW — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 6, 2021

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if at all possible.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene and an investigation will get underway.