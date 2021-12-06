Arrests made after man seriously assaulted in Remuera

Police have arrested four men after another man was assaulted at an address in Remuera, Auckland overnight.

Police cordon at property in Abbots Way, Remuera, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The man received serious injuries at the Abbotts Way address and has been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition.

Police say the four men arrested are assisting with inquiries.

The man who was assaulted and those arrested are believed to be known to each other.

Several neighbours told 1News the property that is cordoned off is usually quiet but said there appeared to be a small party at the property last night.

There are still several cars in the driveway, which one neighbour described as "more than normal".

Today, the police have cordoned off the house, with forensic teams and police photographers seen on the property.