Cook Islands still opening border to NZ despite Covid case

The Cook Islands is still planning to reopen quarantine free travel to New Zealanders in January, despite recording its first Covid case in MIQ.

A view of Rarotonga (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The positive case, a child arriving from Auckland, was confirmed after a repatriation flight arrived in Rarotonga on Friday, but no other cases have been confirmed since.

It was announced in November that the island nation would reopen its border to Kiwi tourists, with two-way quarantine-free travel.

Graeme West, general manager of Cook Islands Tourism Corporation Australasia says it’s still “full steam ahead for the border re-opening”.

“Neither the child nor his family are symptomatic. We are confident that it is contained at the border and there is a very low risk of the virus getting into the community.”

Quarantine and isolation-free travel between New Zealand and the Cook Islands will resume on January 14 2022.

West said since the travel bubble resumption was announced last month, bookings have been building steadily.

“The Cook Islands remains the only country that people in New Zealand will be able to travel to and from without any quarantine or self-isolation at either end of their trip, “ he said.

All visitors must be aged over 12 years and be fully vaccinated. A Covid test is also required with a negative result at departure and on arrival.