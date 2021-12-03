Whangārei's Hundertwasser Centre unveiled to the public

The weird and wonderful world of the late Austrian architect Frederick Hundertwasser has come to life in Whangārei as construction workers pulled back the curtains on the Hundertwasser Centre.

After three years hidden behind barricades, the lurid architectural masterpiece can be revealed to the public.

"I think people are just gonna be flabbergasted - as they should be. We need more flabbergasting,” an unnamed worker on the project told Seven Sharp.

“I’ve been a Hundertwasser fan since the ‘90s, since I first found out about him and to actually see a Hundertwasser building of this scale in the Southern Hemisphere is quite an achievement. It's the last of his sketch drawings and actually seeing it come to life is something else."

Hundertwasser made Northland his home and gave it - and the world - a celebrated block of toilets.

Frederick Hundertwasser. (Source: Seven Sharp)

“It’s art and art creates a conversation so to some people, it’s wacky, to some people it’s awesome,” Trigg Construction’s Darrell Trigg said.

“It’s controversial and if it wasn't controversial, it wouldn't be blimmin’ art.”

One of the late architect’s philosophies was “nothing can be the same - when you’re in a space, you can’t look around and see the same thing twice”, Trigg explained. He called the philosophy “a builder’s dream”.

Those working on the mammoth project were given the freedom to express themselves in its construction.

“We were just allowed to play with what we were doing and it was so invigorating,” tiler and plasterer Bruce Hancock said.

“People enjoy coming to work, but it’s very random but you can stand back and look at it, you can see the movement and the flow.”

A toy car in the brickwork of the Hundertwasser Centre. (Source: Seven Sharp)

Featuring cracked pavers, mosaics and even a toy car in the brickwork, the building has "got to be organic like nature", Trigg said.

“This is just like walking through the bush - it’s undulating, the floor of the forest is undulating - why should a man-made surface be flat?”

He said people will be treated to new sights with every visit.

“You’ll come here one, two, 50, 100 times and you’ll see something you haven’t seen before."

The Hundertwasser Centre in Whangārei. (Source: Seven Sharp)

“It catches your eye, the sun shines on it and there it is - Hundertwasser in all its glory,” the unnamed worker added.

The Hundertwasser Centre will be open to the public in the next few months.