Taranaki school linked to latest Covid outbreak

A Taranaki school has closed its doors on Friday after it was linked to one of the five active Covid-19 cases in the region.

The Ministry of Health recorded two new cases in Taranaki on Friday, as well as an additional three cases among contacts with an established link, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said.

"The cases are self-isolating across three separate households in New Plymouth, Rotorua and Waikato," McElnay said.

Devon Intermediate School in New Plymouth was shut on Friday after receiving advice by the local public health unit.

"Close contacts associated with the school have been identified and testing is underway. Case interviews are ongoing and any further locations of interest will be published on the Ministry of Health website."