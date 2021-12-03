Robertson confident about iwi-police Northland checkpoints

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson is confident police and iwi will work well together in running checkpoints into Northland over summer.

The collective work of local police and Iwi has meant they have come up with solutions appropriate for their community, he says.

“Northland still has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country and there is still a need to be cautious," he said.

“The police know how to do this, they’ve worked closely with the community before and I’m sure it’ll be fine.”

Te Tii Waitangi ki Te Pēwhairangi want a border up when the Auckland border lifts on December 15.

Eighty-six per cent of Northlanders have had one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 78 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week there was talk holidaymakers could be stopped from entering Bay of Islands over summer.

But on Wednesday night Waitangi marae chairman Ngati Kawa Taituha said that won't be the case.

Police said on Thursday they would work with iwi groups to check travellers into the region were fully vaccinated or had proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

From mid-December Aucklanders will be able to travel again as the holiday season approaches.

"In Northland, police are working closely with iwi around our plans to ensure we welcome visitors after 15 December in a way that will help protect vulnerable communities," police said.

There were 92 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community on Friday, one in Northland, 80 in Auckland, two in Waikato, five in the Bay of Plenty, one in Lakes DHB, one in Nelson and two in Taranaki.