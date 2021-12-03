Chiefs unveil name, jersey for inaugural women's squad

The Chiefs have unveiled the new name and jersey their women's team will use in the first season of Super Rugby Aupiki.

Chiefs unveil Chiefs Manawa and their jerseys. (Source: Supplied)

The Waikato rugby franchise announced on Friday the women's squad would be known as Chiefs Manawa.

Manawa was derived from two words - mana and wāhine - with the Chiefs Mana being a central pillar of the club and wāhine being the most identifiable feature of the team.

Head coach Allan Bunting led the process of developing the new team identity alongside Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan, NZR Māori cultural advisor Luke Crawford, Chiefs jersey designer Dave Burke, Chiefs general manager Kate Rawnsley and a number of players.

“We were really fortunate to catch up with Clayton because it was important for us to know the deeper story in behind the Chiefs and Chiefs Mana. We are grateful for that and very grateful for the help received in creating our name through Matua Luke Crawford and Dave Burke,” Bunting said.

“We have come up with something really special for the team and something that we can make our own and be unique to the ladies we have. In the name Manawa there is a lot of meaning in behind it and will be pretty sacred to the team."

Alongside the team's name, the 2022 jersey was also unveiled.

The club said in a statement at the heart of the design is the mangōpare [hammerhead shark] design depicting determination and tenacity. When the pattern is viewed from another angle it depicts the Manawa [beating heart] shape.

The jersey also incorporates Te Raranga Harakeke – the flax weave - which connects to the more feminine art of weaving.

The flax weave sits in behind the flowing design of the kōwhaiwhai pattern which represents the connecting waterways flowing in the Chiefs contributing regions.

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins said this was a proud and historic moment for the Club.

“I am super proud of the work that has been completed by our club and incredibly grateful for those who have guided us to help develop an inspiring identity, with special acknowledgement of Kate Rawnsley," Collins said.