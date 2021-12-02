Postponement of Rhythm and Vines 'bittersweet' - organiser

An organiser of one of the biggest events on the summer festival calendar — Gisborne's Rhythm and Vines — says it is "bittersweet" it has been moved to Easter.

Rhythm and Vines. (Source: Rhythm and Vines)

A petition and Tairāwhiti iwi had called for the festival, normally held around New Year's, to be cancelled in order to protect the region from the spread of Covid-19.

To date, 87 per cent of those in Tairāwhiti have received one dose of the vaccine, while 77 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The rates for Māori in the region are a lot lower, with the rates for Pasifika much higher.

Gisborne District is also in the Red level of the traffic light system, significantly impacting the ability of organisers to hold events.

"It's bittersweet, isn't it?" festival organiser Hamish Pinkham remarked when he was asked on Breakfast about how he was feeling.

"I think it gives the staff and the punters a bit of time now to make other plans and give Gisborne a bit of breathing space. Health and safety is paramount down there … We just want to run the safest and most successful event we can, so let’s look to Easter now," he said.

"I’m sure the punters and everyone involved in the festival can get excited about what’s going to be a pretty original Rhythm and Vines next year."

Pinkham explained organisers had wanted to be "respectful" of the "health situation" in Tairāwhiti.

"We’re certainly being respectful of where the region is at, but we’re ready to go when the gates open and the punters are ready to gather.

"Everyone wants their summer experience down at Rhythm and Vines, so when we get that Green light in the coming months we’ll be all guns blazing to get on that hillside and celebrate Rhythm and Vines the best way we can."

The new dates are April 15-17, with camping available from April 14.

Tickets are valid for the new dates. Those wanting a refund can get one until December 16.