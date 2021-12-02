172 new community Covid-19 cases in NZ today

There are 172 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Thursday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Covid-19 Delta outbreak.

The cases are in Auckland (142), Waikato (15), Bay of Plenty (1), Lakes (2), Manawatū (1) and Nelson-Tasman (9).

There is an additional case in Nelson-Tasman, but it is being added to Friday's numbers.

It brings the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the region to 14.

The ministry said the cases make up two clusters, with 11 in one and three in the other.

A possible connection between the clusters is being investigated, it said.

The Manawatū case was announced on Wednesday, but has been included in Thursday's numbers.

A total of 86 people are in hospital with the virus, with nine in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

The bulk of those in hospital are in Auckland.

The number of those in hospital has increased slightly from Wednesday.

Of Thursday's 172 cases, only 55 have been epidemiologically linked, with 117 still to be linked.

The new Northland cases are in Kaitaia and Kawakawa. Both are close contacts of known cases.

The ministry also said Covid-19 had been detected in a wastewater sample in Ahipara, Northland. It had been taken on November 25.

The positive result was "unexpected", it said.

"Although this may be connected to cases isolating in the area, people living in the area are urged to get tested if they have even mild symptoms."

The ministry said although there were no further cases on Thursday at Te Akau ki Pāpāmoa School, an assessment by Toi Te Ora Public Health was that further cases associated with the school are likely.

As of Wednesday, five people associated with the school had tested positive.

Of Waikato's 15 new cases on Thursday, 11 have been linked to existing cases.

The new cases are located in Kawhia (6), Te Kūiti (3), Hamilton (2), Ngāruawāhia (2) and Huntly (1).

The remaining case is under investigation.

On Wednesday, 146 community cases were detected.