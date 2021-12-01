Researcher drops rap single encouraging Kiwis to get vaxxed

Scientists and academics who are usually hard at work behind the scenes have been given centre stage during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They've become the faces of Covid, sharing their expertise as we seek more information to combat the misinformation.

Now, a familiar face is using his science skills to strike a new chord.

Dr Joel Rindelaub, the mullet-donning researcher often featured on the news, has put out a Vax a Nation rap video encouraging Kiwis to get vaccinated.

