Researcher drops rap single encouraging Kiwis to get vaxxed

Source: 1News

Scientists and academics who are usually hard at work behind the scenes have been given centre stage during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They've become the faces of Covid, sharing their expertise as we seek more information to combat the misinformation.

Now, a familiar face is using his science skills to strike a new chord.

Dr Joel Rindelaub, the mullet-donning researcher often featured on the news, has put out a Vax a Nation rap video encouraging Kiwis to get vaccinated.

To hear the song - and spot some other famous faces - check out the Seven Sharp video above.

EntertainmentCoronavirus PandemicMusic

Popular Stories

1

Olympic champ Twigg and wife Charlotte expecting first child

2

British family 'ecstatic' to finally apply for residency

3

Holidaymakers won't be barred from Bay of Islands over summer

4

Researcher drops rap single encouraging Kiwis to get vaxxed

5

Auckland hospitality 'crushed' at voucher scheme exclusion

Latest Stories

Covid-positive staff close two Nelson schools

One person wins $6.3 million in Lotto Powerball draw

Holidaymakers won't be barred from Bay of Islands over summer

Abuse towards disabled Kiwis reaches ‘epidemic proportions’

English women's football team make history in 20-goal stomp

Related Stories

Many Gisborne residents staunchly oppose Rhythm and Vines

Rhythm and Vines yet to make call as Gisborne put in Red

Bon Jovi pulls out of show after testing positive for Covid-19

Family of Kiwi rapper say his death was hijacked by anti-vaxxers