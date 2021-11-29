Glen Eden shooting: Police Minister's thoughts with officers

Police Minister Poto Williams says she tries to call every officer who gets seriously injured on the job, after being criticised by National MPs in light of three officers being shot in Auckland today.

Poto Williams. (Source: 1News)

Police are investigating after a man opened fire on police officers who were attending a call-out in Glen Eden today. Police returned fire, killing the man.

Also overnight, an officer putting down spikes in New Lynn was hit by a driver who was speeding away from police.

National's Mark Mitchell said in a tweet that policing was becoming "more and more dangerous", telling Williams and Police Commissioner Andy Coster to "step up and lead".

Simeon Brown also said police were "being put under significant danger under this soft-on-crime Labour Govt" and that it needed to "start taking law and order seriously".

Coster is holding a media conference at 2.30pm.

In response to the incident in Auckland, Williams said her thoughts were with the police officers.

"These are not calls I want to have to make."

"The Police Commissioner and I are committed to improving frontline safety.

"We owe this to our officers who deserve to return home to their families at the end of a day at work."

Williams would not comment on Mitchell's tweet, with a spokesperson saying Brown was National's police spokesperson.

Mark Mitchell of the National Party. (Source: Getty)

The Government put $45 million into frontline safety in September.

Police Association vice President Mike McRandle said the incident on Monday in Glen Eden was "yet another example of the terrible consequences of the proliferation of easily accessible firearms throughout New Zealand communities".

"We are witnessing a policing environment that is progressively more and more dangerous and it is no surprise to the association that the majority of its constabulary members believe they need to be armed."

A statement released by police said the officers were in hospital, two with moderate injuries and one with serious injuries.

Their injuries were not life-threatening.