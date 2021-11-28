Kiwi Brave Blossom Luke Thompson coming out of retirement at 40

Two years ago veteran lock Luke Thompson returned from Japan, content with his decision to retire and run the family deer farm in Cust.

Now aged 40, he’s had the call up to return, this time to Tokyo and the top tier NTT Communications Shining Arc team.

When asked if he ever thought it would happen, the short answer was “no”.

“But I’ve had two years off and my body is feeling as good as it did when I was 30-35.”

“30 is the new 40,” said Thompson.

He’ll play alongside the like of Otere Black, Greig Laidlaw and Israel Folau and be coached by his former Canterbury Academy mentor, Rob Penney.

“Firstly I want to be a player and contribute in that sense, but it goes without saying with my experience I can really help the younger guys,” he said.

“.. in a leadership or support role, mentoring.. and growing rugby in the local area.”

That last point is a biggie for Thompson, who was capped 71 times for the Brave Blossoms, playing through four World Cup campaigns.

He spent his adult years in Japan with his wife and their three children were all born there. The whole family will move to Tokyo Bay for the season-long contract – roughly four months.

“The kids are stoked cause it’s a stone throw from Disneyland,” he said.

The Thompsons leave New Zealand after Christmas.