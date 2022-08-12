All Blacks to play Japan in Tokyo before Northern tour

Source: 1News

The All Blacks have announced they will be playing Japan in Tokyo at the National Stadium in October ahead of their Northern Tour.

Richie Mo'unga scores a try in the All Blacks victory over Japan in 2018.

Richie Mo'unga scores a try in the All Blacks victory over Japan in 2018. (Source: Photosport)

The Test on October 29 will be New Zealand’s seventh against the Brave Blossoms and their first meeting since 2018, when the All Blacks won 69-31.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said he’s thrilled about the opportunity for the team to travel to Japan and further enhance the connection between the two countries.

"Rugby in Japan has grown its profile in recent years and that’s been reflected in the results of the national team, so the All Blacks will expect a tough Test in Tokyo," Robinson said.

"We are looking forward to building on our relationship with Japan rugby."

Japan's Kiwi head coach Jamie Joseph said he is also looking forward to hosting the All Blacks, with the fixture being a good challenge for his side.

"Today’s announcement is tremendous news that will be welcomed by our fans in Japan and around the world," Joseph said.

"We’re very much looking forward to hosting the All Blacks in Tokyo and playing in front of our home fans."

"This is the level of competition that we need to be testing ourselves against, to strengthen our squad ahead of next year’s World Cup."

The match will lead up to the All Blacks' Northern Tour in November where they will play Wales, Scotland and England.

RugbyAll BlacksAsia

Popular Stories

1

Ardern disputes Labour MP's Parliament bullying allegations

2

54% of voters say Greens should consider working with National

3

Police tight-lipped after hearses seen at Auckland home

4

8 injured in 4-car crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway

5

Anne Heche in coma as friends pray for her survival

Latest Stories

Fake Middlemore doctor had non-clinical role at second hospital

Leo Molloy pulls out of Auckland mayoral race

Human remains found at Auckland home sparks homicide investigation

Food prices increase 7.4% in last year - Stats NZ

Firearm, drugs and cash seized from car in Northland

Related Stories

Foster: ABs heading 'in right direction' ahead of second Boks Test

Mo'unga at No.10, Barrett on bench as under-fire Foster rings changes

Beauden Barrett fit to play after 'scary' mid-air collision

Ex-All Black Savea 'ashamed' at social media attacks on Foster