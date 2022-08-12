All Blacks to play Japan in Tokyo before Northern tour

The All Blacks have announced they will be playing Japan in Tokyo at the National Stadium in October ahead of their Northern Tour.

Richie Mo'unga scores a try in the All Blacks victory over Japan in 2018. (Source: Photosport)

The Test on October 29 will be New Zealand’s seventh against the Brave Blossoms and their first meeting since 2018, when the All Blacks won 69-31.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said he’s thrilled about the opportunity for the team to travel to Japan and further enhance the connection between the two countries.

"Rugby in Japan has grown its profile in recent years and that’s been reflected in the results of the national team, so the All Blacks will expect a tough Test in Tokyo," Robinson said.

"We are looking forward to building on our relationship with Japan rugby."

Japan's Kiwi head coach Jamie Joseph said he is also looking forward to hosting the All Blacks, with the fixture being a good challenge for his side.

"Today’s announcement is tremendous news that will be welcomed by our fans in Japan and around the world," Joseph said.

"We’re very much looking forward to hosting the All Blacks in Tokyo and playing in front of our home fans."

"This is the level of competition that we need to be testing ourselves against, to strengthen our squad ahead of next year’s World Cup."

The match will lead up to the All Blacks' Northern Tour in November where they will play Wales, Scotland and England.