145 new Covid-19 community cases, one death

There are 145 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Saturday, and one person has died from the virus, the Ministry of Health has confirmed via a statement.

The new cases are in Auckland (127), Waikato (13), Bay of Plenty (four) and Canterbury (one). The Canterbury case was announced on Friday, but officially added to Saturday's numbers.

There was also two new cases in Northland, but the ministry said they were reported after the 9am cut off so will be in Sunday's official tally.

As well, a case previously reported in Auckland has been reclassified as a Northland case. They are currently isolating in Kaikohe.

Of the 13 new cases in Waikato, six are in Te Kūiti, three in Huntly, two in Hamilton, one in Te Kauwhata, and one in Ōtorohanga.

All are under investigation to find a link to the outbreak.

However, all four new cases in the Bay of Plenty are linked to the outbreak, the ministry said.

One case is in Kawerau, one is in Tauranga and two are in Te Puke.

There was also one new death - a patient, in their 80s, at Auckland City Hospital.

Saturday's update comes after 173 new community cases were announced on Friday.

There are 77 people in hospital with the virus, of which eight are in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

There are 31 at Auckland City Hospital, 28 at Middlemore Hospital, 14 at North Shore Hospital, three at Waikato Hospital and one at Rotorua Hospital.

The average age of people with Covid-19 in hospital is 48.

So far, 60 of the new cases are linked to the current Delta outbreak.

The remaining 85 are under investigation to find a link.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 7975, of which 2494 have recovered.

There are 6624 contacts linked to this outbreak, of which 64 per cent have been contacted and 70 per cent have received at least one test.

As of 12pm on Saturday, there were 175 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health's website, including one new exposure site.

On Friday, 31,621 Covid-19 tests were processed, including 13,011 in Auckland.

In total, more than 4.84 million tests for Covid-19 have been processed since the pandemic began.

On vaccines, 17,899 jabs were administered across the country on Friday, made up of 5679 first doses and 12,222 second doses.

In total, more than 7.44 million Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered in New Zealand to date.

"To date, 92 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 85 per cent are fully vaccinated," the ministry said.

In a statement on the new Omicron variant, the ministry said New Zealand remains in a "good position".

"Health officials are currently assessing the latest international information on the new B.1.1529 variant which the World Health Organization has named Omicron.

"This particular strain is in its infancy and as with any emerging developments to do with Covid-19 we are closely watching and monitoring evidence and countries’ responses.

"We will advise on any potential impacts for New Zealand, noting that we remain in a good position to minimise the impact of any new variants with isolation and routine testing of international arrivals."

There were four new border cases to report on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand is now 10,746 since the pandemic began.