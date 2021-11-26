173 new community Covid-19 cases in NZ today

There are 173 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand on Friday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Covid-19 Delta outbreak.

The cases are in Auckland (154), Waikato (15), Northland (1), Bay of Plenty (2) and Lakes (1).

There is also a new case in Canterbury, but it will be added to Saturday's numbers.

The case is a known household contact of an existing case and was already isolating.

A total of 78 people are in hospital with the virus, including seven in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

Of Friday's 173 cases, 92 have been linked to the current outbreak. This means 81 are yet to be linked.

Northland's new case is a child who is linked to a case in Auckland. They have been isolating.

The ministry said the Ruakākā case reported on Thursday has now been linked to the outbreak.

However, people living in or near Ruakākā who have Covid-19 symptoms are still urged to get a test.

There is still a pop-up testing site at Ruakākā Racecourse, which is running until 3pm on Monday.

Anyone in Kaiwaka, Northland, with Covid-19 symptoms is being urged to get a test due to a positive wastewater result from November 18.

Processing of the sample began on November 22, the ministry said, but the result was delayed due to a technical issue.

Testing is underway of another sample collected on November 22.

The ministry also revealed the virus had been detected in a sample taken from Opononi on November 23.

It is believed to be linked to active cases in Hokianga.

Waikato's 15 new cases are in Huntly (6), Hamilton (4), Te Kūiti (3) and Ngāruawāhia (2).

All of the new cases in Waikato are linked to previous cases.

One of Bay of Plenty's two new cases is based in Tauranga. They are a close contact of a previously confirmed case and are already in isolation.

Bay of Plenty's second new case had been tested in Tauranga, but normally lives in Waikato, the ministry said.

Their positive result is being included in Bay of Plenty's case numbers, but they will be transferred back to their Waikato address.

The new case in the Lakes District is in Rotorua. They are a close contact of a previously reported case and were already isolating.

On Thursday, 178 community cases were recorded, along with one death.