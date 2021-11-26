Weather expert gives his prediction for Kiwi summer

After a tough year of lockdowns, there’s nothing better than sitting under the shade with a good book or enjoying a BBQ with friends.

But a good Kiwi summer can easily be ruined by unbearable heat and humidity.

Weather commentator Richard Green told Seven Sharp the weather is “a bit of a mixed bag” this summer, adding it “looks like we want La Niña to visit our shores”.

He said while the northern and eastern parts of the North Island and some eastern parts of the South Island may see “some cloud and maybe some drizzly showers or downpours, it looks to be pretty mild to warm across the whole country” from November to January.

Sea temperatures will also be 1 to 3 degrees warmer than usual just to the north-east of the North Island, and is expected to continue lifting in the next two to four weeks.

"It's not great for marine life but it's wonderful for those who are wanting to take a dip."

Watch his full thoughts on the summer ahead in the video above.