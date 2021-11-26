Timaru locals weave record-contending blanket fort

More than 70,000 peggy squares have been knitted in Timaru as part of a Guinness World Record Attempt.

(Source: Supplied)

In June, Timaru District Libraries challenged their community to knit 70,000 peggy squares to make into the world's largest knitted blanket fort.

Their target was reached on Friday, to the surprise of librarians, who set the goal to beat the current record of 625.79 square metres.

Timaru District Libraries Manager Adele Hewlett said staff thought the goal could take years to reach.

"We knew that there were some avid knitters in the community but we had no idea [it] would generate this level of support," she said.

Now knitters will move onto the second stage of the project - sewing the squares into the record-breaking blanket.

People interested in helping are encouraged to contact their local library.

Hewlett said the project's mantra has always been "by the community, for the community".

"The idea being that at the end of our attempt we will have hundreds of blankets that we can give to local community organisations."

She said despite reaching the goal of 70,000, they will continue taking peggy squares.

"The more squares, the larger the fort - the larger the fort - the larger the record... Keep calm and knit on."

