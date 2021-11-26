Finn Allen fireworks sets Super Smash ablaze

The Wellington Firebirds once again look like the team to beat in the Super Smash, after crushing last season's finalists Canterbury Kings in the opening game of the 2021 season this evening.

Last season's breakout star Finn Allen picked up where he left off, smashing a huge six down the ground off the first ball of the game. It was the first of four sixes as he raced to a 22-ball half century.

He and fellow opener Luke Georgeson got the Firebirds off to a flyer, putting on 89 for the first wicket before Georgeson fell in the ninth over.

Allen fell two balls later for 57, giving the Kings a chance to work their way back into the game.

Finn Allen charges down the wicket against the Canterbury Kings. (Source: Photosport)

The wheels looked like they might fall off when debutant Tim Robinson departed at the start of the 15th over, leaving the Firebirds five for 133.

But Logan van Beek and Jamie Gibson steadied the ship, guiding Wellington to a strong total of 177.

Ed Nuttall was the pick of the bowlers for the Kings, picking up three for 31 off his four overs.

In reply, the Kings were put on the back foot early, thanks to an absolute screamer of a catch by Nathan Smith on the fine leg boundary.

Ken McClure's shot looked destined to travel over the rope before Smith took a smart catch above his head and managed to stay in the field of play through a piece of athletic brilliance.

The wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals and the Kings were never able to get out of third gear, ending their innings 27 runs short on 150.

Jack Boyle top scored for the Kings with 31 off 25 balls.

Man-of-the-match Finn Allen said after the game it was good to be back playing white ball cricket and batting alongside opening partner Luke Georgeson.

"It's really helpful batting with a left-hander and we live together so we've always got time to talk about batting and we know each other's game really well."

It was an impressive opening night performance from the two-times defending champions, considering they were missing key figures Devon Conway, Jimmy Neesham and Rachin Ravindra.

The next Super Smash double-header is at the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin on Sunday, kicking off with Otago Sparks against Central Hinds at 10.10am.