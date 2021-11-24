Five people arrested after Whangārei meth lab bust

Five people have been arrested after police say a meth lab was located in Whangārei on Wednesday.

Cash and meth making equipment seized in Northland bust. (Source: Supplied)

Police carried out search warrants at three addresses in the suburbs of Onerahi, Avenues and Raumanga following an investigation into the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine, Detective Sergeant Shane Pilmer said in a statement.

An alleged meth lab was located by police at the Onerahi address.

Approximately $15,000 in cash, ammunition and a small quantity of methamphetamine were also located, Pilmer said.

Four men and one woman have been charged with a “significant number of charges” relating to the supply of methamphetamine and other drug-related and ammunition charges.

Four of those charged are due to appear in the Whangārei District Court on Wednesday afternoon, while one person is due to appear in court on Thursday.

Inquiries are ongoing and further charges are likely to be laid.