Comancheros gang members charged over West Auckland assault

Source: 1News

Five young members of the Comancheros gang have been charged over an assault in Auckland’s Glen Eden on Wednesday afternoon.

Police at Glen Eden incident.

Police at Glen Eden incident. (Source: 1News)

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital. He had presented to Waitākere Hospital with multiple injuries, before later being transferred to Auckland City Hospital.

The assault occurred on Virgo Place about 2pm, with armed police cordoning off the street.

Residents told 1News at the time it wasn’t common to see violence involving firearms in the street, although a property on Virgo Place was a known gang hangout.

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton says the five men, aged 18-24, have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They are expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court today.

“Police inquiries are ongoing into the incident and we are unable to rule of further charges being laid.”

A scene examination in Virgo Place is continuing.

