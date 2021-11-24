Man critically injured after 'disorder incident' in West Auckland

A man is in a critical condition after reports of gunshots in Glen Eden, West Auckland on Wednesday afternoon.

Armed officers block off Virgo Place, in Auckland's Glen Eden. (Source: 1News)

The man presented himself to Waitākere hospital with multiple injuries, before later being transferred to Auckland Hospital, Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said in a statement.

It comes as armed police and ambulance services responded to an incident at an address on Virgo Place. They were called to the scene around 2pm.

The road was cordoned off, with armed officers blocking the street.

An investigation has since been launched to establish the full circumstances around how the man was injured.

Police at Glen Eden incident. (Source: 1News)

"Initial enquiries indicate that the male sustained his injuries during an altercation this afternoon involving multiple people on Virgo Place in Glen Eden," McNaughton said.

"A number of people were located subsequently by police and are believed to be linked - those people are assisting our inquiries."

They are believed to be known to the victim.

Residents told 1News it wasn't common to see violence involving firearms in the street, although a property on Virgo Place was a known gang hangout.

It's unknown if the incident is gang-related.

One resident told NZ Herald she heard "blood curdling screams" and gunshots outside her home.

A police officer at the scene told residents the street would be blocked off for "a couple of hours".