Benee speaks about tough 2021 as singer prepares for world tour

Indie-pop sensation Benee has announced her 2022 world tour starting with 10 shows in Aotearoa.

In a candid interview with 1News, the Kiwi star opened up about her rise to fame and her struggles with her mental health over the past year.

The 21-year-old shot to fame last year after her hit single Supalonely went viral on TikTok.

"I do have to have a pinch me moment with a lot of the stuff that goes on because I'm like, 'did that actually happen?' And it did, and that's crazy," she said.

Since then she has performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Late Night With Seth Meyers.

But after riding the high in 2020, this year hasn't quite been the same for Stella Rose Bennett.

Benee has rescheduled her Aotearoa Tour for March 2022 in New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Porirua, Invercargill, Nelson, Tauranga, Napier, and Hamilton. (Source: Getty)

"I spent a lot of the year crying and being, like, quite unproductive because I just didn't want to do anything but also that's OK," she said.

Last month, the Kiwi star went public with her struggles with mental health by sharing her story on Instagram for Mental Health Awareness Day.

"I posted like a mental health day dump of me like crying 'cause why not? And it's just a way to keep this conversation going and being open to people and saying, 'I've had the worst year of my life, how about you?' Which I think is just important to remind people that we're all feeling it, it's been hard for everybody - we're all in this together, guys!"

The Glitter hitmaker's world tour will see her perform across 40 cities in Europe and the US throughout May and June next year but before she jets off overseas, she'll be hitting the road here in New Zealand.

Her local shows will be in Nelson, Dunedin, Invercargill, Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Tauranga, Palmerston North, Napier and New Plymouth between January and March 2022.

Fans can expect to hear new music she has been working on during the tour.