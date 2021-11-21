Benee joins an epic line-up of concerts in NZ in 2022

Benee is joining a bevy of live music acts set to descend on New Zealand next year, to the delight of fans.





Benee has rescheduled her Aotearoa Tour for March 2022 in New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Porirua, Invercargill, Nelson, Tauranga, Napier, and Hamilton. (Source: Getty)

It comes after she postponed her Aotearoa Tour planned for August this year.

Following the recent announcement of her World Tour across Europe and the US, Benne has an added 10 New Zealand shows before she hits the road.

Her Aotearoa Tour was first scheduled for August 2021 but was postponed for "personal reasons" just days out from the first show in New Plymouth.

Now fans of the 21-year-old Kiwi pop superstar can see her from February 25, 2022, in Nelson, Dunedin, Invercargill, Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Napier and Tauranga.

"I am beyond excited to announce that my 2022 World tour kicks off in NZ in Feb next year,” said Benee, "It’s been such a long time coming & we’ve lived through a lot in these weird times but shows starting up again has rly got everyone sososososo happyyy!!!!

“I can’t wait to get back out there & meet all of u and play a bunch of new musiiiiiicccc!!”

Tickets go on sale at 11am Friday, November 26.





My Chemical Romance will perform at The Outer Fields, Western Springs in Auckland on March 12 2022. (Source: Getty)

Meanwhile a range of other musical acts are coming to New Zealand in 2022:

My Chemical Romance: March 12, 2022, at The Outer Fields at Western Springs, Auckland.

Six60: March 2022, in Rotorua, Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Napier, and Auckland.

Billie Eilish: September 2022, at Spark Arena, Auckland.





Billie Eilish is bringing her hotly anticipated Happier Than Ever, The World Tour to Spark Areaa in Auckland for three shows on September 8, 9 and 10, 2022. (Source: Getty)

Dua Lipa: November 2022 at Spark Arena, Auckland

The Killers: November 2022, at Spark Arena, Auckland.

Alanis Morissette: November 2022 at Spark Arena, Auckland.

Justin Beiber: December 2022 at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland.





British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has two shows in New Zealand tour on the 2nd and 3rd of November 2022 at Auckland’s Spark Arena. (Source: undefined)

After all that excitement set for 2022, the Backstreet Boys are booked to bring a night of pure 90s nostalgia to Spark Arena in March 2023.

After nearly two years of disruption things are looking up for the live music scene in New Zealand – but the success of any future concerts seems likely to hinge on the successful implementation of the Government’s Covid-19 vaccine certificate.

Venues are encouraging concertgoers to get vaccinated against Covid-19, and to be prepared to show their vaccine certificates to gain entry to large scale events in the coming year.

Promoters will be watching this summer’s major festivals, such as Rhythm and Vines, to see how the process can be managed, with some warning queues will be longer and slower as staff and patrons work through the new steps.