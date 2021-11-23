Man with distinctive forehead tattoo wanted by Blenheim police

Source: 1News

Marlborough Police have asked people to make sure their cars and homes are locked as they search for a man believed to be evading police in Blenheim.

Edward Ewart.

Edward Ewart. (Source: Supplied)

Police are also asking the public for help in locating 43-year-old Edward Ewart, also known as Ted or Teddy.

"The court has issued a warrant for his arrest and police would also like to speak to him about a number of other matters," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Police are reminding people at this time to make sure they keep cars and doors to their houses locked, and keep an eye out for any suspicious behaviour.

"He (Ewart) is likely to be staying with people in the Blenheim area, who appear to be supporting his activities.

"Police are aware that Ewart, with the help of his friends and associates, is actively evading detection."

Ewart has a distinctive tattoo on his forehead and is described as being about 175cm tall and of medium build, police said.

Anyone with information about Ewart, or who thinks they know his whereabouts, is asked to call 111 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 211110/7284.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeMarlborough

Popular Stories

1

$1m Lotto win shared by group of Auckland healthcare workers

2

Brian Laundrie died by suicide - Lawyer

3

NZ to drop 5 countries from ‘very high risk’ list, 1News understands

4

New Zealand's best value hot chips revealed

5

Over 300 cannabis plants found at two Auckland properties

Latest Stories

Disposable masks trump cotton, experts say.

Silver Ferns headed to UK in January for quad series

NZ to drop 5 countries from ‘very high risk’ list, 1News understands

Brian Laundrie died by suicide - Lawyer

Mouthguard sensors help provide player safety research in US

Related Stories

Duo charged with murder after Blenheim brawl between RSE workers, Rebels gang

Police: Fatal stabbing in Blenheim followed altercation between RSE workers, Rebels gang members

Man charged over bomb threat yesterday that caused Cook Strait ferry evacuations

Man arrested after Cook Strait ferry sailings from Picton subject to bomb threat