Man with distinctive forehead tattoo wanted by Blenheim police

Marlborough Police have asked people to make sure their cars and homes are locked as they search for a man believed to be evading police in Blenheim.

Edward Ewart. (Source: Supplied)

Police are also asking the public for help in locating 43-year-old Edward Ewart, also known as Ted or Teddy.

"The court has issued a warrant for his arrest and police would also like to speak to him about a number of other matters," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Police are reminding people at this time to make sure they keep cars and doors to their houses locked, and keep an eye out for any suspicious behaviour.

"He (Ewart) is likely to be staying with people in the Blenheim area, who appear to be supporting his activities.

"Police are aware that Ewart, with the help of his friends and associates, is actively evading detection."

Ewart has a distinctive tattoo on his forehead and is described as being about 175cm tall and of medium build, police said.

Anyone with information about Ewart, or who thinks they know his whereabouts, is asked to call 111 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 211110/7284.