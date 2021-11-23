Kaitaia school closes after Covid-19 scare

A school in the Northland town of Kaitaia will be closed for the rest of the week due to a person linked to the school becoming a close contact of a Covid-19 case.

Empty classroom (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Kaitaia Abundant Life School sent a newsletter to parents on Tuesday to notify them.

"As a precautionary measure, we are moving to our online learning platform as of tomorrow [Wednesday] for the remainder of the week due to a close contact being identified in our wider school whanau," the newsletter reads.

"We are following Ministry of Health guidance and will provide more clarity as it comes to hand. Thank you for your grace and understanding.

"We will review matters on Friday and communicate with our whanau.

"Arohamai for any inconvenience and the short notice whanau but we would rather err on the side of caution in such instances."

Northland has one of the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates in New Zealand with 74 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated as at November 23.

