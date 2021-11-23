Dump truck smashes into north Auckland house

A dump truck has smashed into the side of a house in Auckland’s Albany this morning, and cannot yet be removed.

Dump truck stuck after crashing into Albany building (Source: 1News)

Police say a “fully laden dump truck” was travelling north on The Avenue and hit a bridge pillar, veering off the road and down a bank into the side of a two-storey building.

“The truck is currently embedded in the building and cannot be removed until the structure of the building is checked and it is deemed safe to do so,” say police.

“The bridge structure needs to be checked by engineers.”

Police, fire and ambulance staff are all in attendance, however there are no serious injuries.

The public are asked to avoid The Avenue until the scene is cleared by emergency services.

