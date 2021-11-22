Whakatāne petrol station worker threatened with knife

A Whakatāne petrol station worker sustained a small cut to his finger after getting into a "scuffle" with an armed robber.

The offender captured wearing a grey mask with teeth printed on it. (Source: NZ Police)

On Saturday, a masked offender entered Caltex Whakatāne on Commerce St holding a knife.

They jumped over the counter, demanding cigarettes and cash, threatening the worker.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said at one stage a "scuffle" broke out between the pair, leaving the worker with a small cut on his finger.

The offender seen wearing a distinctive puffer hoodie. (Source: NZ Police)

Police want to identify the offender, who was captured on CCTV wearing a grey mask with teeth printed on it. They were also wearing a puffer hoodie, which Wilson described as "distinctive".

"We are confident someone in our community can identify this individual."

Anyone with information can call 105, quoting file number 211120/8158.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.