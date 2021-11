Waikato police are seeking the public’s help to find a 12-year-old boy, missing since Saturday.

Te Auhou Walker-Davis hasn’t been seen since Saturday morning, when he left his home in Melville about 6am.

It is unknown what he was wearing at the time.

Police are seeking the public’s help to find him and say his family are concerned for his his wellbeing.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Te Auhou is asked to call 105 and quote file number 211120/8576.